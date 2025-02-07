50,914 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.