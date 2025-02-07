Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 213,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

