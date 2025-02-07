Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44, Zacks reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,564 shares of company stock valued at $87,252,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.