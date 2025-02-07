Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Buys $9,600,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 200,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

