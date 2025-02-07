Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 34,794,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 30,789,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
