Archer Investment Corp Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 84,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,026,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,441,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

