Archer Investment Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

