Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 98,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

