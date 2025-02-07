Axos Invest Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axos Invest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

