Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.93. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 22,262 shares.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

