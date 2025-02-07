Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.76%.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 328,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,192. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

