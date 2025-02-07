Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.81 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.