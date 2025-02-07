Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 195,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $210.40 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.69 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

