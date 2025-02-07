Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,485. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $588.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

