Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.60. 223,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 212,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

