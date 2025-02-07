Blue Owl Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 73.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.