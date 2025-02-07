Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.62 and last traded at C$9.00. 126,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 183,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$865.20 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

