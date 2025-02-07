Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.45 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 508.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,962.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,448.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

