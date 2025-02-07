Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 543.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. The trade was a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.00, for a total transaction of $9,984,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,950. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $278,469,388. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,015.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,016.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

