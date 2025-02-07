Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $2,300,040. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $369.22 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.23 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

