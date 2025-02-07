Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head to Head Contrast

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 25.71% 5.43% 1.15% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.37% 15.77% 7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.84%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $91.13 million 1.58 $22.39 million $0.84 22.13 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion 1.19 $188.70 million $0.71 5.45

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.