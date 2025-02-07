DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DLH had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.87%.

DLH Stock Up 1.2 %

DLHC opened at $6.41 on Friday. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at DLH

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

