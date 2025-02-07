Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52. 611,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,246,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
