FFG Partners LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FFG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of FFG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

