Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) was up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 156,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.