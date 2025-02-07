Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) was up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 156,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

