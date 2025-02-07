Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. 255,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 207,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

