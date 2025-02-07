Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 335,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,881. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. State Street Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,431 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.