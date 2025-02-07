Generate Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,968 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $97,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.26 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FI. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

