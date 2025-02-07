Genfit’s (GNFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 225.81% from the company’s current price.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Genfit Company Profile
