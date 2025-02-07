Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
STIP stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
