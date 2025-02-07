Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Income Research & Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

