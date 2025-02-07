Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

