Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 11th

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 11th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.
Globalstar Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.03. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.74.
About Globalstar
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.