Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 11th

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 11th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.03. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

