Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $543,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 103,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

