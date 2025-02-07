Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 510,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

