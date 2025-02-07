Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 355,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 171,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 98,954 shares during the period. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.64 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

