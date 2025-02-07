GSK (LON:GSK) Announces Earnings Results

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 33.30%.

GSK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.61. The company has a market capitalization of £59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($15.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.68).

Get GSK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £19,725 ($24,530.53). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.63) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.46).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.