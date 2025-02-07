GSK (LON:GSK) Announces Earnings Results

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 33.30%.
GSK Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.61. The company has a market capitalization of £59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($15.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.68).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £19,725 ($24,530.53). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
