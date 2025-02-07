Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 15.6% – Time to Buy?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 647,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 96,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Featured Stories

