Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.