Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,790,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,356.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,343.24.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

