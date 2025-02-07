H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
HEES stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. 442,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $90.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
