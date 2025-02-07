H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. 442,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $90.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.