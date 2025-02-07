Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 04th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Cummins are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies may be focused on technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, or hydrogen infrastructure. Investors may be interested in hydrogen stocks as part of a strategy to capitalize on the growing interest in clean energy and decarbonization efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 7,042,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,962,817. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.42. 709,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,985. Linde has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.74. 876,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.21 and its 200 day moving average is $334.21. Cummins has a 52 week low of $236.00 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

