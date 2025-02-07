i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 37.35%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.51. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,000. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

