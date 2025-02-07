Insider Buying: Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($186.25).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Peter Duffy acquired 5,000 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,938.81).

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 186.70 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.76. Mony Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.60 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

