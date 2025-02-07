Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,381,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,109% from the average session volume of 114,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

