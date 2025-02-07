Keystone Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

