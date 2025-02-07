Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

