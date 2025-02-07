Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

