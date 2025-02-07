Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,801 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,801 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 344,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

