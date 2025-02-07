Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,601,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

